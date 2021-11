The Raspberry Pi operating system has now been updated to support the newly released major version upgrade of Debian Bullseye. Although the implementation has taken a little longer than the Raspberry Pi Foundation would have hoped it is now available to download and install on your favorite Raspberry Pi mini PC. The Linux Debian ‘bullseye’ build has relatively few major changes which are visible to users but the new Raspberry Pi operating system has a number of significant changes to the desktop environment and to the support for Raspberry Pi hardware says the Foundation.

