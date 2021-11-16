Could These Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy Products Be Big Hits on Black Friday?

Image by Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash

On Nov. 26, another Black Friday cloud will engulf Earth.

And like an annual pilgrimage or ritual, millions of the world’s hungry shoppers — including Americans — will invade popular retailers like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), and Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) like a swarm of bees.

Characterized by a lot of traffic, long queues, and chaotic scenes worse than a poorly coordinated Tafalla bull run in Spain, people will besiege these retail stores in a bid to grab what they can of the hugely discounted deals on offer.

Black Friday — usually the Friday after Thanksgiving Day — is one of the busiest shopping days ahead of the Christmas festivities. Stores usually remain open outside their regular hours to accommodate the deluge of shoppers.

Equally a big day for retailers, there is an aggressive holiday sale push as Black Friday and Christmas draw near. Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and others usually offer juicy online and in-store deals to entice shoppers.

Things can, however, get intense, messy, and out of hand. Like a lawless jungle, people sometimes engage in fisticuffs in a bid to outwit each other for products they sometimes don’t need. But for others, Black Friday presents a unique opportunity to buy much-needed products or shop for Christmas to avoid another mad rush and exorbitant yuletide shopping prices.

Usually hot on the shopping list of buyers are home appliances, smartphones, watches, gaming systems, clothing, and other gift items.

Quality Home Entertainment Systems

Black Friday could see a surge in the purchase of entertainment systems. Speakers and home entertainment systems — TVs, subwoofers, center speakers, home audio systems, and Xbox game consoles — are usually a big hit, and WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) says it is positioned to be a forerunner in this segment.

To guarantee that shoppers get products that meet quality standards on Black Friday and throughout the festive season, the consumer electronics consortium Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WiSA) exists to certify them.

More than 40 leading retailers, including Amazon, B&H Photo-Video, Beach Camera, BrandsMart, Crutchfield, Electronic Express, Focus Camera, Huppins, Touch of Modern, and Walt’s TV, are supporting the wireless home cinema category of products by offering WiSA Certified speakers and transmitters and WiSA Ready TVs and projectors.

The association’s membership includes international brands such as Bang & Olufsen (CPH: BO), LG Electronics (KRX: 066570), Harman Kardon (NYSE: HAR), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

WiSA® says it creates an interoperability standard used by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices.

High Consumer Traffic?

WiSA states that its website has been a go-to place and a key point for information about products. Consumers use the website to learn about the wireless home cinema category, increasing their exposure to a vast and growing selection of WiSA member products during the critical buying decision process.

Driven by the WiSA Wave Marketing Program, the platform has shown significant web traffic growth in the first 3 quarters of 2021 compared to the same period last year. In the first 3 quarters of 2021, approximately 1.2 million consumers visited the WiSA website versus just under 176,000 in the same period in 2020 — representing a more than 550% increase.

Recent users averaged 1:52 minutes on the site, possibly defining the website as a key point for information during their unique consumer journeys. The Wave platform presents members with supercharged digital marketing capabilities that accelerate product sales.

WiSA Wave has shown significant web traffic growth quarter to quarter and year over year since its inception in September last year. It expects about 850,000 more visitors in the 4th quarter of 2021, bringing full-year expectations to 2 million.

WiSA expects more than 800,000 consumers shopping for immersive home entertainment, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos Music to visit its websites and internet store showrooms in the 4th quarter to look for the world’s best TV and wireless audio brands.

On Nov. 2, WiSA launched its new initiative, the WiSA Certified™ Retailer Program, which enables retailers to be a part of the award-winning WiSA brand through features on WiSA websites dedicated to marketing, advertising, channel sales support, and advanced notification of new WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready™ products.

After successfully opening its 1st storefront on Amazon, the program has expanded to 6 more storefronts, including Electronics Express, Walts, Beach Camera, and BuyDig. WiSA states it will soon open in B&H Photo and Focus Camera.

For years, WiSA says it has invested in its state-of-the-art, wireless, and HD audio technology to create amazing home cinema systems.

WiSA states that its Certified Retail Program ensures white-glove service and support from it to feature its Certified products in the best way possible, including customized and effective marketing reinforcement.

