ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Could These Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy Products Be Big Hits on Black Friday?

By Ernest Dela Aglanu
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfrFB_0cyCwtkU00

Image by Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

On Nov. 26, another Black Friday cloud will engulf Earth.

And like an annual pilgrimage or ritual, millions of the world’s hungry shoppers — including Americans — will invade popular retailers like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), and Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) like a swarm of bees.

Characterized by a lot of traffic, long queues, and chaotic scenes worse than a poorly coordinated Tafalla bull run in Spain, people will besiege these retail stores in a bid to grab what they can of the hugely discounted deals on offer.

Black Friday — usually the Friday after Thanksgiving Day — is one of the busiest shopping days ahead of the Christmas festivities. Stores usually remain open outside their regular hours to accommodate the deluge of shoppers.

Equally a big day for retailers, there is an aggressive holiday sale push as Black Friday and Christmas draw near. Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and others usually offer juicy online and in-store deals to entice shoppers.

Things can, however, get intense, messy, and out of hand. Like a lawless jungle, people sometimes engage in fisticuffs in a bid to outwit each other for products they sometimes don’t need. But for others, Black Friday presents a unique opportunity to buy much-needed products or shop for Christmas to avoid another mad rush and exorbitant yuletide shopping prices.

Usually hot on the shopping list of buyers are home appliances, smartphones, watches, gaming systems, clothing, and other gift items.

Quality Home Entertainment Systems

Black Friday could see a surge in the purchase of entertainment systems. Speakers and home entertainment systems — TVs, subwoofers, center speakers, home audio systems, and Xbox game consoles — are usually a big hit, and WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) says it is positioned to be a forerunner in this segment.

To guarantee that shoppers get products that meet quality standards on Black Friday and throughout the festive season, the consumer electronics consortium Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WiSA) exists to certify them.

More than 40 leading retailers, including Amazon, B&H Photo-Video, Beach Camera, BrandsMart, Crutchfield, Electronic Express, Focus Camera, Huppins, Touch of Modern, and Walt’s TV, are supporting the wireless home cinema category of products by offering WiSA Certified speakers and transmitters and WiSA Ready TVs and projectors.

The association’s membership includes international brands such as Bang & Olufsen (CPH: BO), LG Electronics (KRX: 066570), Harman Kardon (NYSE: HAR), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

WiSA® says it creates an interoperability standard used by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices.

High Consumer Traffic?

WiSA states that its website has been a go-to place and a key point for information about products. Consumers use the website to learn about the wireless home cinema category, increasing their exposure to a vast and growing selection of WiSA member products during the critical buying decision process.

Driven by the WiSA Wave Marketing Program, the platform has shown significant web traffic growth in the first 3 quarters of 2021 compared to the same period last year. In the first 3 quarters of 2021, approximately 1.2 million consumers visited the WiSA website versus just under 176,000 in the same period in 2020 — representing a more than 550% increase.

Recent users averaged 1:52 minutes on the site, possibly defining the website as a key point for information during their unique consumer journeys. The Wave platform presents members with supercharged digital marketing capabilities that accelerate product sales.

WiSA Wave has shown significant web traffic growth quarter to quarter and year over year since its inception in September last year. It expects about 850,000 more visitors in the 4th quarter of 2021, bringing full-year expectations to 2 million.

WiSA expects more than 800,000 consumers shopping for immersive home entertainment, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos Music to visit its websites and internet store showrooms in the 4th quarter to look for the world’s best TV and wireless audio brands.

On Nov. 2, WiSA launched its new initiative, the WiSA Certified™ Retailer Program, which enables retailers to be a part of the award-winning WiSA brand through features on WiSA websites dedicated to marketing, advertising, channel sales support, and advanced notification of new WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready™ products.

After successfully opening its 1st storefront on Amazon, the program has expanded to 6 more storefronts, including Electronics Express, Walts, Beach Camera, and BuyDig. WiSA states it will soon open in B&H Photo and Focus Camera.

For years, WiSA says it has invested in its state-of-the-art, wireless, and HD audio technology to create amazing home cinema systems.

WiSA states that its Certified Retail Program ensures white-glove service and support from it to feature its Certified products in the best way possible, including customized and effective marketing reinforcement.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Best Buy Shares Are Falling Today

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company announced its fiscal 2022 third-quarter financial results and issued comparable sales guidance below expectations. Best Buy reported quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.91 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Men's Grooming Brand Manscaped Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

A leading men’s grooming brand announced a SPAC deal Tuesday after months of rumors. The SPAC Deal: Manscaped, a leader in men’s grooming and “below the waist” care, is going public in a SPAC merger with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BLTS). The merger gives Manscaped an enterprise value of...
NFL
Benzinga

Where BJ's Restaurants Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Art#Americans#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#Target Corp#Tgt Rrb#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Best Buy Co Inc#Tafalla Bull
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
Gamespot

Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Live Now: Check Out The Best Deals

Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off today, November 22. Walmart+ subscribers can take advantage of the Black Friday deals a few hours early. The sale will open to everyone at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. Walmart's sale includes some incredible game deals such as steep discounts on new releases like Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Far Cry 6. Walmart is also slashing the prices on TVs, laptops, and many other tech and entertainment products. In-store Black Friday deals at Walmart don't start until Friday, November 26 at 5 AM local time.
MLB
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

With just three days to go until Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – the countdown is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

Black Friday Has Arrived — These Are the Best Sales Happening Now Through the Weekend (Updating)

The holiday shopping season is well underway, with Black Friday kicking off today — days before the official post-Thanksgiving start date. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers began offering deals in early October on tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores are encouraging customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI and Walmart are among the retail chains that will be closed, but that likely won’t...
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Started Black Friday Early! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Monday, November 22. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and...
MLB
CNN

Best Buy launched Black Friday sales early: Here are the best deals we could find

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Over the years, Best Buy has been known to offer steep discounts on tech and gadgets for Black Friday. And this year appears to be no different. From TVs and Chromebooks to gaming laptops and soundbars there are plenty of deals to sift through.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Nashville Parent

Here is What to Expect from Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday Event

This year, Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event will offer more deals than ever before, featuring products from well-known brands and companies to small businesses and independent artisans. Plus, customers have access to expertly curated guides to help them find the perfect gifts for family and friends this holiday season. Starting...
INTERNET
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Gtech, KitchenAid, Dyson and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on and there are now just three days to go until it kicks off, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. In the lead up to 26 November, we’ve seen a number of brands and retailers tease out early deals, including Very, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and, of course, Amazon. Here at IndyBest, we’ve been on hand all month to bring you the best offers as they drop and we predict there are still plenty more to...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Black Friday Week deals 2021: The best discounts on Echo dots, 4K TVs, laptops and more today

Black Friday 2021 is inching closer every day with just four days to go, but if you can’t wait, some of our favourite retailers have dropped their deals early, including Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.Amazon has, of course, taken note too. A major player in the sales game, the online giant has kicked off its event a whopping three weeks in advance with discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop...
SHOPPING
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy