12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 7 days ago
  • Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) stock moved upwards by 22.51% to $205.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares moved upwards by 13.99% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares moved upwards by 9.96% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares rose 7.62% to $8.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $8.94. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) stock moved upwards by 5.19% to $198.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Losers

  • Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) shares declined by 19.39% to $11.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock fell 9.98% to $7.22. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock declined by 6.46% to $8.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock fell 6.09% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock fell 4.95% to $8.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares fell 4.13% to $7.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

#Industrials
