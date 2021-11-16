12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 2.89% to $659.20 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $41.79 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO