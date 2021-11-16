ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Recap: Burning Rock Biotech Q3 Earnings

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Burning Rock Biotech reported in-line EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,404,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Burning Rock Biotech's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.23 -0.20 -0.12

EPS Actual -0.30 -0.25 -0.23 -0.18

Revenue Estimate 21.41M 19.56M 20.47M 18.09M

Revenue Actual 19.71M 16.27M 20.19M 18.25M

