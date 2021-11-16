Recap: Burning Rock Biotech Q3 Earnings

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Burning Rock Biotech reported in-line EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,404,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Burning Rock Biotech's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.23 -0.20 -0.12

EPS Actual -0.30 -0.25 -0.23 -0.18

Revenue Estimate 21.41M 19.56M 20.47M 18.09M

Revenue Actual 19.71M 16.27M 20.19M 18.25M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.