12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock increased by 13.9% to $1.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares moved upwards by 10.07% to $16.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $84.99. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 billion.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock moved upwards by 5.12% to $16.01. The company's market cap stands at $188.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 4.52% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $140.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 3.9% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
Losers
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares decreased by 10.58% to $37.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares fell 10.0% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares declined by 7.82% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock decreased by 7.5% to $51.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares declined by 6.29% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 4.87% to $10.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
