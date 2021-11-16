ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 7 days ago
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock increased by 13.9% to $1.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares moved upwards by 10.07% to $16.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $84.99. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 billion.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock moved upwards by 5.12% to $16.01. The company's market cap stands at $188.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 4.52% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $140.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 3.9% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

Losers

  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares decreased by 10.58% to $37.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares fell 10.0% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares declined by 7.82% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock decreased by 7.5% to $51.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares declined by 6.29% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 4.87% to $10.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

Where Fortive Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Fortive (NYSE:FTV) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Expert Ratings For First Solar

Analysts have provided the following ratings for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, First Solar has an average price target of $99.81 with a high of $152.87 and a low of $61.00.
STOCKS
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Group Holding

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Expert Ratings For Marvell Technology

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Marvell Technology has an average price target of $76.44 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $61.00.
MARKETS
How Bad Are Ideanomics's Earnings? | Return On Capital Employed

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) brought in sales totaling $27.05 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 576.93%, resulting in a loss of $51.53 million. Ideanomics collected $33.22 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $7.61 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
STOCKS
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Pasithea Therapeutics Shares Surge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.19% to 35,550.02 while the NASDAQ fell 1.45% to 15,624.16. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.63% to 4,653.33. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,748,550 cases with around 794,860 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,526,480 cases and 466,140 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,019,870 COVID-19 cases with 612,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 258,560,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,178,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 30.85% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000.00 In MORN: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 456.41 shares of Morningstar at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in MORN would have produced an average annual return of 39.19%. Currently, Morningstar has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion.
STOCKS
Why ISpecimen Shares Continue To Move Higher Today

ISpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) is trading higher Tuesday on continued upward momentum after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes and testing validity among multiple population segments. ISpecimen's work on COVID-19 began immediately after the outbreak...
STOCKS
Guggenheim, Needham Bullish On Etsy - Read Why

Analysts hailed Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by bumping up price targets and bullish ratings. Guggenheim analyst Seth Sigman initiated coverage of Etsy with a Buy and $330 price target, implying a 16% upside. The analyst launched coverage on direct-to-consumer e-commerce stocks and is positive on the group entering fiscal 2022. Online...
STOCKS
Zoom Video Shares Crash After Earnings: What's Going On And What's Next?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were trading lower Tuesday after the company announced fiscal third-quarter financial results and guidance. The company is expecting 2022 fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 to $1.07 per share versus an estimate of $1.05 per share. Revenue is expected to be in a range of $1.051 billion to $1.053 billion versus the estimate of $1.02 billion.
STOCKS
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

ISpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock moved upwards by 95.32% to $9.61 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for iSpecimen's stock is 70.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 106182.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million. MultiPlan...
STOCKS
