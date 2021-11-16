ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ituran Location & Control: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8gWu_0cyCwoa500

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ituran Location & Control their estimated earnings by 18.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,371,999 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.39 0.38 0.35 0.31

EPS Actual 0.44 0.40 0.33 0.45

Revenue Estimate 65.85M 64.64M 62.82M 59.10M

Revenue Actual 67.46M 67.36M 63.61M 60.33M

