Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 16.FootballJude Bellingham was on the lookout for a fan.Sorry, Was too focused on the blues flag.😍😬Can we find him so I can sort him my @BVB one from this coming weekend?🤝 https://t.co/nZBcjDdFiz— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) November 16, 2021👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 https://t.co/hkwR0O792O— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) November 16, 2021Another treble for the England captain.Back to back! 🎩⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ What a way to seal our World Cup spot and finish the campaign on a high....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO