Rene Ramos, brother of Sergio Ramos, has spoken about rumours that the PSG defender will have his contract terminated by the French club. The former Real Madrid is yet to play a game for the side he joined in a free transfer over the summer, as he battles injury to get fit. Ramos was one of a number of high-profile free signings that PSG made over the summer, culminating with the signature of Lionel Messi.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO