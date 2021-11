The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is the newest addition to the INEO Welcoming System product line, providing enhanced theft protection coverage at the entrance of retail stores. INEO Tech Corp. the innovative developer of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, unveiled the INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E., the Company’s next generation Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestal designed to be a companion product within the patented INEO Welcoming System. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. works in tandem with the INEO Welcoming Pedestal to provide loss prevention capabilities, video capture of loss prevention alarm events, and delivery of robust traffic analytics data. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is currently installed in several retail locations across Canada and the US, including two initial locations in Florida and Maine owned by a large North American retail chain.

