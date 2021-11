CALIFORNIA— On Nov. 17, a free virtual Freshwater Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) prevention workshop for California waterway users will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will benefit everyone accessing California’s waterways and is an opportunity to learn how to prevent the further spread of AIS into uninfected waterways. In addition, this virtual workshop will help the public understand how to recognize freshwater AIS in their region and how to take action to prevent them from spreading.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO