Thanksgiving is right around the corner and if you're like me, then you're already salivating, thinking of a dinner table filled to maximum capacity to feed a small army. Many of us forget that so many people don't get to enjoy such a glorious meal and for different reasons. Some are elderly and on their own. Even If they still have the ability to still cook such a meal, it makes no sense to cook Thanksgiving for one or even two. Then you have the folks who can't afford such an extravagant meal for their families.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO