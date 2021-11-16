TimmyStrong campaign to give AED’s to Springfield Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The foundation created to support Birchland Park Middle School Principal Tim Allen during his recovery will donate four new AED’s to Springfield Public Schools in a ceremony Tuesday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Timmy Allen suffered a massive heart attack earlier this summer, the #TimmyStrong campaign promotes heart health, CPR education and placement of life-saving AED’s. A benefit concert this summer raised money for two AED’s to be placed in local schools.

Since then, donations to the campaign have raised enough money for four more. A ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. with Principal Timmy Allen, CEO Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame John Doleva, Executive Director of Baystate Academy Charter Public School Tim Sneed, Director of Athletics at Springfield Public Schools Dwayne Early and other invited guests.

