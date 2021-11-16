ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

#TimmyStrong campaign to give AED’s to Springfield Schools

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKGXv_0cyCv1e400

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The foundation created to support Birchland Park Middle School Principal Tim Allen during his recovery will donate four new AED’s to Springfield Public Schools in a ceremony Tuesday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Timmy Allen suffered a massive heart attack earlier this summer, the #TimmyStrong campaign promotes heart health, CPR education and placement of life-saving AED’s. A benefit concert this summer raised money for two AED’s to be placed in local schools.

Birchland Park Middle School principal welcomed back after massive heart attack

Since then, donations to the campaign have raised enough money for four more. A ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. with Principal Timmy Allen, CEO Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame John Doleva, Executive Director of Baystate Academy Charter Public School Tim Sneed, Director of Athletics at Springfield Public Schools Dwayne Early and other invited guests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Basketball
Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Springfield, MA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Athletics#Aed#Charity#Timmystrong#Springfield Schools#Cpr
WWLP

New framework proposed to aid in life decisions

Pitching a legislative committee on a bill that would provide a framework for individuals with disabilities and elders to make their own decisions with the aid of people they trust, advocates described the planned arrangement as a process not that different from the way lawmakers would work together to consider their bill.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy