ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Beauty Product Spending Shifts Back To Bricks & Mortar Stores

kamcity.com
 7 days ago

Prestige beauty sales in bricks & mortar stores increased 9% in the 13 weeks to the end of October 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. The data from the NPD Group also shows that online sales for such products declined 6% over the same period. The study...

www.kamcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npd#Bricks#Christmas#Mortar#The Npd Group#Fragrance#Npd Uk Beauty
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
bizjournals

Mitchell & Ness plans aggressive brick-and-mortar expansion, looks to open hundreds of stores in Asia

Philadelphia-based Mitchell & Ness is looking to dramatically expand its brick-and-mortar operations after half a decade of sales growth under new ownership. CEO Kevin Wulff said Mitchell & Ness is a "completely separate company" than it was in 2016, when private equity firm Juggernaut Capital Partners bought the 117-year old sports apparel retailer from Adidas.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Four ways holiday shopping has changed since the pandemic began

This holiday season is going to look a lot different for the retail industry and for consumers. Businesses are prepared to greet more customers at the store. E-commerce growth is expected to slow, but should top the $200 billion mark for the first time. Consumers have a new way to...
SHOPPING
deseret.com

CVS is closing 900 stores. Here’s why.

CVS Health is planning to close about 300 stores every year for the next three years, according to Barron’s. That represents nearly 10% of its outlets, according to BBC. A list of closing stores hasn’t been released yet. The company will start closing stores and reducing store density in early...
BUSINESS
1380kcim.com

Holiday Shopping Forecast Sees A Shift Away From Online To In-Store

COVID has changed the way we do nearly everything, and holiday shopping is no exception. Creighton University Economist, Ernie Goss, says he is predicting a strong holiday buying season, but consumers are going to experience higher prices, fewer bargains and a lack of in-demand products. Goss points to supply chain disruptions, worker shortages and soaring inflationary pressures as the leading causes. Goss reports states within the Mid-America and Rural Mainstreet regions, which includes Iowa, are experiencing about 10 percent growth in net sales over the past year, but unfortunately, about half of that is due to inflation. Supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages have 30 percent of supply managers reporting intentional hoarding or stockpiling of inventories to reduce further risk of supply chain disruptions. With the labor shortages, consumers can expect longer checkout lines and less customer service. However, Goss says many people will opt for shopping in-store this year to avoid unnecessary transportation delays and the high cost of fuel or shortages of goods. Goss adds that those consumers who shop early will be more likely to encounter good deals than those waiting until the last minute. In addition to the shopping forecast, Goss is predicting more individual and family travel over the holidays, but with more people driving than flying due to fears of flight delays and cancellations brought on by labor shortages. Forecasters are also predicting business travel will remain week throughout the rest of the year.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced on Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Macy’s joins the ranks of retailers introducing their own marketplaces

’Tis the season to...announce a marketplace? Macy’s thinks so, dropping the news on all of us yesterday. The platform, which is expected to go live in the latter half of 2022, is part of Macy’s plan to expand its current selection of brands and 👋 new categories. It’ll be powered...
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Roll-Out Of Co-op’s Amazon Partnership Continues

The Co-op has rolled out its grocery delivery partnership with Amazon to Bristol. The deal with the US online giant was announced in September, giving members of the Prime scheme the option to do a full Co-op grocery shop on the Amazon website, with same-day delivery. The latest expansion of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

Starbucks Utilises Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ Tech

Coffee chain Starbucks has opened its first outlet that uses Amazon’s ‘just walk out’ technology that was developed for its grocery stores. At the store located on the Upper East Side of New York City, customers that have ordered ahead via the Starbucks app can collect their coffee from a counter near the door.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy