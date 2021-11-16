ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Costco's dividend may not look great at first glance, but there's more to the story.
  • Nucor has been steadfast on paying, and raising, its dividend, and there's no reason to think that will change.
  • McCormick provides investors a way to balance different economic environments within a single investment.

One reason investors love dividends is for the steady payout that comes regardless of whether the market is going up or down. That assumes, of course, that the company behind the payment is in a position to distribute some of its capital to shareholders even when the business itself takes a dip.

But another factor to consider when choosing a dividend stock is how that underlying business holds up during adverse market conditions. It may be for different reasons, but three stocks that check those boxes for reliable dividends and sustainable business models are big box retailer Costco (NASDAQ:COST), steel company Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and spice maker McCormick (NYSE:MKC).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6sPQ_0cyCul0K00
Image source: Getty Images.

Sharing with shareholders

A market downturn can come for many different reasons, but a recession is the one that could impact underlying business performance the most. The pandemic-caused recession in 2020 was brief, but it was unique in that many businesses continued to suffer for related reasons well past the official resumption of economic growth. But Costco showed its value as an essential business, especially at a time of uncertainty for consumers.

The company increased its comparable sales during the pandemic. But importantly, it has accelerated that growth in its 2021 fiscal year, which runs through August, as shown below.

Metric FY 2021 FY2020 FY2019

Adjusted Year-Over-Year Comp Sales Growth* 13.4% 9.2% 6.1%

Part of Costco's sales growth is coming from its e-commerce business. That channel grew more than 50% year over year in fiscal 2020, but then it jumped another 43% in fiscal 2021. The market has recognized the ongoing success, and the stock is up 37% year to date. But it should still be a holding investors can be comfortable with, even through a market downturn. Costco pays a dividend with a relatively benign yield of 0.6% at recent prices. But it has paid stockholders a special dividend four times in the past eight years, including a $10-per-share payout in December 2020 funded by existing cash. During the bad times, that is something else shareholders can potentially look forward to coming back during the better times.

Solid as steel

Investors should realize that Nucor's business is far from immune to economic swings. In the cyclical steel industry, the stock itself is likely to swing in a range during both good and bad times. But over the long run, the stock should hold up and give comfort to shareholders for several reasons.

Nucor is constantly working to innovate and grow. It has a solid balance sheet and a business model that allows it to become more efficient when conditions dictate through its production-bonus pay system. Employees are rewarded during the good times but also share in helping the company weather the bad times.

For investors, it pays a reliable dividend, which, if increased as expected this December, will mark the 49th consecutive year with a dividend boost. That will allow the company to join the elite list of Dividend Kings next year with one more increase. And shareholders should be confident that the dividend is safe. Soon after current CEO Leon Topalian took the position at the start of 2020, he said in an interview that the base dividend was safe under his watch. Investors should be able to take that to the bank and feel good about holding this name through both the ups and downs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjkYx_0cyCul0K00
Image source: Getty Images.

The spice is right

Spice and seasonings maker McCormick's strategy is a balance of consumer home brands and a commercial food service business. That mix gives shareholders a bit of a barbell approach within a single investment that can help navigate different economic swings.

That result was on display during the pandemic when the company's 2020 full fiscal year consumer business grew 10.3% year over year, while the flavor solutions commercial segment struggled through closures and restrictions that led to a 2.4% drop in sales. The balanced approach resulted in overall net sales growth of 5.3% for the year.

But the commercial side has bounced back as economic reopenings progress. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2021, flavor solutions sales are up 17.3% versus the prior year period, while the home cook-focused consumer business still managed to grow another 6.6%. That has led to net sales growth of 10.5%, and it allowed the company to boost its expected growth for the full year.

McCormick has also increased its dividend payment by 10% in 2021, which is the 97th year of consecutive dividend payments by the company. With a respectable dividend yield of 1.66% and a business approach that provides balance during various economic scenarios, McCormick has proven to be an investment that holds up throughout various market conditions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 2 Market-Beating Stocks

Trex is riding the home spending boom and sees more demand on the way. Crocs is turning a simple product into a highly profitable fashion business. Investing in growth stocks is one of the best ways to earn great returns, especially when the company in question has a clear path to keep growing.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Hot IPO Now?

This newly public company is profitable, a unique trait for 2021 IPOs. Expensify’s “bottom-up” acquisition strategy has led to an impressive financial position. In the end, nothing is pressing me to buy shares anytime soon. Many hot initial public offerings (IPOs) over the past few years have jumped immensely on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Square a Buy After Third-Quarter Earnings?

Square (NYSE:SQ) reported third-quarter earnings that were a mixed bag. The majority of its business looked strong, but Bitcoin volume came in a little light and revenue suffered as a result. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 8, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss the company's results and what investors should keep in mind.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Payments#Net Sales#Nucor#Mccormick Lrb Nyse#Mkc
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 4.77% to $0.3 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million. Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares increased by 3.66% to $1.98. Allied Esports’s trading volume hit 73.2K shares by close, accounting for 8.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $77.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA Bullish On Gold, Upgrades 2 Mining Company Stocks

BofA Securities took a look at two mining companies' stock, noting it will be difficult to sustain 10-Year Treasuries above 2.5% and with gold markets “refocusing from tighter monetary policy on limits to interest rate increases, the yellow metal should rally." The Gold Thesis: The BofA Commodities team expects the...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Costco
The Motley Fool

Is TJX Companies a Buy After a Strong Q3 Report?

Demand trends look great heading into the holidays. The off-price selling model is working even as more shopping moves online. The stock looks attractive given its growth outlook and dividend payout. All the key operating trends are moving in the right direction for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). The off-price apparel...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Growth stocks have outperformed value stocks over the last five, ten, and twenty years. Over the last decade, S&P 500 value stocks as measured by S&P 500 Value Index have delivered a collective return of 179%. That's certainly respectable. But growth stocks in the S&P 500 Growth Index have crushed that figure, generating a 427% return over the same time period. And that pattern of outperformance holds over the last five and twenty years, too.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Skillz Stock a Buy?

Skillz has lost its luster since its SPAC-backed debut last year. It's growing rapidly, but its customer concentration issues and widening losses are alarming. Skillz’s stock might seem reasonably valued, but it’s still a highly speculative investment. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) has been a volatile but ultimately disappointing investment for many investors...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Be Grateful For

Lululemon is a hot brand in a massive global industry. Nike's consistent growth is impressive. Netflix is the streaming pioneer with plenty of growth potential ahead. The stock market can be a great way for individuals to build long-term wealth. Still, the stock market consists of many stocks, and some perform better than others due to a multitude of factors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Tech Stock Trading Under $20 Is Exploding

Sierra Wireless seems to be on the verge of a turnaround thanks to a record order backlog. The chipmaker is expected to return to growth in 2022 thanks to its presence in fast-growing niches in the Internet of Things. Sierra is taking steps to overcome the supply chain shortage and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 E-Commerce Stock I Can't Buy Enough Of

Sea Limited’s past growth has been astonishing, and the opportunities ahead leave room for sustained share price appreciation. The company blew past revenue estimates and surprised investors with new growth opportunities for SeaMoney. Sea’s potential is immense, and I have a hard time finding a better place to invest today.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Smart Investors Should Buy the Dip in Ross Stores Stock

Last quarter, Ross Stores grew sales 19% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. EPS increased just 6% over the same period but easily exceeded management's guidance and analysts' expectations. Ross Stores stock trades at an extremely attractive valuation, considering the company's long track record of success. Last week,...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

This Top Growth Stock Just Became a Screaming Buy

Applied Materials stock dropped following the company's Q4 results that were affected by supply chain disruptions. Applied Materials is on track to record impressive growth despite supply-related challenges. The growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment will continue to be a tailwind for Applied Materials in the long run. Applied Materials...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

XPeng Climbs, but This Much-Watched Stock Is Plunging

Markets looked poised to open mixed on Tuesday. XPeng released strong financial results that sent its stock higher. However, another company's quarterly report didn't inspire as much confidence. After substantial gains in the past couple of months, the stock market is once again becoming turbulent. Investors are trying to figure...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is This Powerhouse Medical Devices Stock a Buy?

The company held up well considering the impact of the Delta variant on elective procedures in Q3. Stryker is a solvent business, which means it can weather almost any unfavorable situation. Despite a strong growth profile, it is priced below the average medical device industry stock. What's one of the...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy