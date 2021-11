Throughout my whole college experience, when people find out I’m Native American, I get one of two responses: “That means you get college for free right?” or “That’s awesome I’m one-sixteenth Navajo (or insert a different tribe name)”. Many people do not understand the racist and harmful undertones that come with these questions. To clarify, I do not feel as though people asking these questions have bad intentions. Quite the opposite, I believe people want to connect to others and that is a way for people to connect: to find common ground and relate to the person they are having a conversation with. But it is important to know the origins of these questions.

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO