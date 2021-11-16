Advisory Committee on Women Meeting

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to onetime Trump ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a part of their investigation. The committee is demanding records and testimony from Jones and Stone, along with three other witnesses the committee...
President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
WASHINGTON — At least 95 percent of federal workers will meet Monday's deadline to have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine or to request an exemption, according to a senior administration official. Among the 3.5 million federal employees, 90 percent have had at least one shot as...
The Biden administration is taking the rare step of releasing oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to address rising gas prices ahead of the holiday season, the White House said in a statement Tuesday. As part of the move, the Department of Energy will make available...
In her small Wisconsin city, Virginia Sorenson was a local celebrity. The choreographer for the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies — grandmothers who don matching short skirts and wave their pompoms to songs like “We Are Family” at parades — Sorenson was known for her generosity and the pep she put into performances.
The probe will then spend almost a year journeying to an asteroid system more than 6.5 million miles away from Earth. The mission's target is Dimorphos, a space rock measuring 525 feet across that orbits a much larger asteroid named Didymos, which measures around 2,500 feet across. Neither Dimorphos nor...
LeBron James will serve a one-game suspension after striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face while boxing out for a rebound, the NBA announced Monday. Stewart has been suspended for two games for charging back at James several times. This reportedly marks the first suspension for James in...
