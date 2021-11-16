ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany: Islamic extremist motive possible in train attack

Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they are no longer ruling out an Islamic extremist motive in a knife attack on a train earlier this month that left four people wounded. Prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday that...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Liverpool hospital blast declared terrorist attack but ‘motive unclear’

The man who died in the blast made the improvised explosive device. The Prime Minister will host an urgent Cobra meeting after the Remembrance Sunday car explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was declared by police to have been a terrorist attack. Downing Street said Boris Johnson would lead the committee,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Christian Man in Indonesia Attacked by Islamic Radicals

11/18/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – An attack on a Christian man in Indonesia took place at the end of October, but only surfaced in recent days. The man is a member of the Protestant Huria Batak Church (HKBP) in Amansari, in the district of Karawang, East Java, Indonesia. The...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburg#Munich#Berlin#Extremist#Ap#Islamic State#Dpa#Intercityexpress#Austrian#Syrian#Seubersdorf#Bavarian
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Germany sees increase in reported domestic violence in 2020

BERLIN (AP) — Germany saw a 4.4% increase in known cases of actual or attempted violence against domestic partners last year, the vast majority of them against women, but the figures didn’t offer a clear picture of the impact of lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Tuesday. There...
CORONAVIRUS
WEHT/WTVW

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday, a day after Dutch police […]
PROTESTS
PennLive.com

Police investigating Harrisburg area activist’s claims of racially motivated attack

Kevin Maxson had no idea when he stopped at the Roadhouse Café Bar and Grill in Swatara Township on Friday night that he would leave with cuts and bruises. Maxson, a Harrisburg area activist, said he was injured in a racially motivated attack. The trouble started in the establishment’s parking lot along Eisenhower Boulevard while Maxson said he was helping a white friend who had been drinking too much secure a ride home.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
AFP

Iranian ex-official slams 'lies' in Sweden war crimes trial

A former Iranian prison official accused of handing out death sentences during a 1988 purge of dissidents on Tuesday slammed as "lies" the charges brought against him in a landmark trial in Sweden. Hamid Noury, 60, has been on trial in Stockholm's district court since August on charges including murder, crimes against humanity and war crimes. They stem from the period between July 30 to August 16, 1988, when he was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran. Human rights groups say about 5,000 prisoners were killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy