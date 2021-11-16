Tenax Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) _ Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $28.7 million. The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share. The results beat...
DUBLIN (AP) _ Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.31 billion. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.32 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts...
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2 million. On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share. The cabinet maker posted...
BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) _ Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $13.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share. The results exceeded Wall...
