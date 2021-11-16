GeneNews: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Since we were little, you have taught us that we will begin to reap our professional successes until we are over 30 years old ... And this is not entirely true. How to do it? First, we must take into account that to be successful, (since we are in higher education) we must establish professional goals and a life plan that will guide our decisions. Since with this formula, with only 25 years, I have managed to become the commercial director of one of the 10 most important security companies in Mexico and also, we have tripled the capital and positioning of our company.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO