GeneNews: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 7 days ago

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) _ GeneNews Ltd. (SZLSF) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2...

American Woodmark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2 million. On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share. The cabinet maker posted...
5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday Are Retail, Tech

Stocks were falling Tuesday as investors reacted to supply chain concerns and President Joe Biden's decision to name Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve Chairman. Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Tuesday. 1. Zoom Video Communications | Down 17%. Shares of Zoom...
Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
The key points to triple a company before the age of 25

Since we were little, you have taught us that we will begin to reap our professional successes until we are over 30 years old ... And this is not entirely true. How to do it? First, we must take into account that to be successful, (since we are in higher education) we must establish professional goals and a life plan that will guide our decisions. Since with this formula, with only 25 years, I have managed to become the commercial director of one of the 10 most important security companies in Mexico and also, we have tripled the capital and positioning of our company.
Dow up 150 points on gains in shares of Travelers, Cisco

Shares of Travelers and Cisco are trading higher Monday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Cisco (CSCO) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 156 points (0.4%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $5.01 (3.3%) while those of Cisco have risen $1.51, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
