On top of shearling Shopping Bags, UGG and Telfar have added cotton candy-colored items to their upcoming Fall/Winter 2021 drop. In apparel, the duo has splashed a baby pink hue onto a hoodie and sweatpants, which are both branded with the collaborative logo at the front. Shearling details in white add a touch of contrast to the overall look. The same tone is applied to a pair of unisex leggings and boxer briefs. Elsewhere, the two labels have updated their Logo Mini boot in light pink and baby blue.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO