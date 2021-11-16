ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why It Took Succession’s Kieran Culkin 7 Weeks to Name Baby No. 2

By Tionah Lee
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kieran Culkin Has "No Idea" About "Succession" Season 3. What's in a name? Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton certainly put a lot of thought into choosing one for their newborn. During the Nov. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Succession star revealed it took...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kieran Culkin reveals why he and wife Jazz Charton didn’t give newborn son a name for seven weeks

Kieran Culkin has revealed why it took him and his wife Jazz Charton seven weeks after the birth of their newborn son to decide on a name.The Succession star, who welcomed his second child, Wilder Wolf, in August, discussed the delay in naming the baby during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed that the couple struggled to come to an agreement.“We found [the name] in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought: ‘That’s great but instead of pulling the trigger on it, let’s torture ourselves for about seven weeks disagreeing with...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

'Succession' Season 3, Episode 6: Kieran Culkin on Roman's Presidential Pick (Exclusive)

As Succession season 3 begins to wind down, with only three episodes remaining, an increasingly overconfident Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) is starting to make power plays of his own. And this time, his influence within the family and fraught choices may have an indeterminable impact on life beyond Waystar Royco, especially when it comes to picking the next president of the United States.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Flower Actor Joey Morgan Dead at 28: Zoey Deutch and More Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a rising star. Actor Joey Morgan, who starred in films Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Flower, died on Nov. 21 at the age of 28. "My nephew Joey Morgan passed Sunday morning," Joey's uncle, who was also his rep, confirmed to E! News. "As a family we are devastated beyond belief. He was a kind, gentle, loving and caring soul who meant so much to his family and so to many other people. We ask that everyone give us the space we need to properly grieve his unexpected passing as we process this heartbreaking tragedy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

124K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy