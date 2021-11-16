ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly Tech Trends: Four Tips to Improve Hybrid Learning

VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

Image via iStock.

Even prior to the pandemic, hybrid learning had been growing in popularity. It provides convenient flexibility to students who might not be able to commit to being on campus every week. But it can also be a letdown if the virtual component is lacking.

Image via Haverford Systems

More teachers are trying to figure out how to improve their hybrid classes to better facilitate their students. A post from Haverford System Integration shares some good methods to consider.

Update Your Technology

One of the biggest reasons you may be frustrated with the virtual side of hybrid teaching is that you are not using the best technology you can. A lot of teachers try to utilize message boards for virtual interaction, which feels impersonal and antiquated. Live-streamed classes are more engaging, but only if you have the proper tech to eliminate audio and video problems from interfering.

Listen to the Students

Having to do things virtually was new to a lot of people at the start of the pandemic. But just because we have been living this way for a while now does not mean there is no further room for improvement.

Invite your students to share aspects of the class that could be better for them. They do not want an unengaging class any more than you do, so allow them to help you figure out what needs work.

Learn to Adapt

If you try to impose the same expectations on virtual classes as in traditional lessons, you are setting yourself up for frustration. Your system for matters like deadlines and attendance could encounter roadblocks from issues like technology not cooperating.

Being too rigid in trying to make one style work for both teaching formats will displease you and your students. Learn to be flexible so you can develop a working style for both forms of your classroom.

Use Teaching Methods Applicable to Both Styles of Learning

Building off the last point, where possible use teaching strategies that can function in both parts of your hybrid lesson. It can feel disjointed and unfair if certain elements of the class have to go on hold based on whether you are meeting in person that week.

If you are going to utilize things like discussions or student presentations, make sure you supply them with the means to seamlessly continue doing those virtually as well.

Hybrid learning is a new challenge for everyone. It might take time to get it right, but the important thing is being open to continuing to learn on your end.

For a more detailed breakdown of each of these ideas, read the original article from Haverford System Integration here.

Image via Haverford Systems

With over 30 years in business, Haverford Systems Inc. is a GOLD Level Certified Zoom Integration partner and the Delaware Valley’s most experienced audiovisual design and integration company. 

Our teams work with trusted and well-known industry brands to create state-of-the-art systems that help in-office and remote teams collaborate and get more done.

Click here to set up a conversation with an HSI consultant to discuss your next warehouse security project.

