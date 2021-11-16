ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comparing apples to bowling balls: A look at NC IDEA's 2021 seed grant awards

By Lauren Ohnesorge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom an allergen-free snack company to a spinoff from N.C. State University looking to convert gas guzzlers into electric vehicles, this year’s winners of $50,000 seed grants from NC IDEA are an eclectic group of innovators. This year’s cohort features a “little stronger showing for consumer product companies” than...

NC IDEA expands ecosystem network with 15 new partnership grants

DURHAM – NC IDEA announced on Friday 15 new partnerships through the organization’s ECOSYSTEM program at the Foundation’s 2021 Ecosystem Summit. The partnerships, known as regional impact grants, are meant to “further strengthen the infrastructure supporting North Carolina entrepreneurs,” said Ruhe. The grant program from NC IDEA required at least...
DURHAM, NC
Appalachian State pays $1M for former Corning Optical HQ in Hickory

After Appalachian State University announced on Nov. 19 it had closed on the former Corning Optical Communications headquarters in Hickory, the purchase price for the property is now known. The Board of Trustees of the Endowment Fund of Appalachian State University acquired the building from Corning Optical for just over...
Bell and Whitesides Awarded NC’s Highest Honor

Retired Executive Director of the Asheville Housing Authority Gene Bell and Buncombe County Commissioner Al Whitesides have been named to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the governor of North Carolina. The award, begun in 1963 and presented in recognition of extraordinary service...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Introducing Inno+, our new membership offering

Seattle Inno is rolling out a membership and we hope you'll join. We believe that entrepreneurs define the future of our local economies. We believe authoritative, original, boots-on-the-ground reporting about those driving our cities forward is critical to the health and vibrancy of an ecosystem. And we believe that nobody...
Former Marion Labs COO, Kauffman Foundation chair Jim McGraw dies at 90

Jim McGraw, former COO of Marion Laboratories and past chairman of Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, died in St. Louis on Wednesday at age 90. McGraw, who was born on Dec. 15, 1931, in Minneapolis, attended the University of Minnesota before beginning his pharmaceutical career. After working at Dorsey Laboratories in...
Austin tech and startup moves: Indeed adds to senior leadership team; Invicti gets new CEO

Here are 10 recent hires and promotions we noticed in the technology and startup space. • Jobs site Indeed Inc. said Nov. 17 it promoted five people to its senior leadership team: LaFawn Davis, new senior vice president of environmental, social and governance, and the first Black member of its senior leadership team; Sean McSherry, senior vice president of finance; Anthony Moisant, chief information office and chief security officer; Lisa Ramirez, senior vice president of operations; and Brendan Sterne, group vice president and general manager of job seeker. "We always tell our employees that we want their next job to be at Indeed. Today I am proud to share that five members of our team have done just that, and have joined our senior leadership team," CEO Chris Hyams stated. "Each one has demonstrated their passion and commitment to our mission to help people get jobs. I am excited for Indeed to continue to grow world class talent from within.
Stetson program teaches students how to be angel investors — and it may lead to investors signing checks

An emerging program at Stetson University gives students the chance to research real startup deals that may lead to investors signing checks. At the end of this fall semester in December, the DeLand-based university will complete the second semester of the Hatter Angels Network pilot program. The program, launched in the spring 2021 semester, lets Stetson students vet startups for potential investment deals by the Hatter Angels Network, made up of Stetson alumni.
Los Angeles builder plans new 379-home community in North Carolina

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has purchased 161 acres through its Durham-based division for over $3.7 million, according to two deeds filed Friday. The community will be called Matthews Ridge and is located on Matthews Road in Harnett County. Plans call for 379 single-family homes with preliminary pricing in the $280,000s, said a KB Home spokesperson. Community amenities include a pool, cabana and a children's playground.
Wilson will be represented at NC Debutante Ball

Plans are underway for the 94th annual North Carolina Debutante Ball, sponsored by the Terpsichorean... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Environmental grants awarded to eastern NC projects

Projects to preserve and protect habitat and improve water quality in eastern North Carolina have been awarded a total of $866,591 in grants through the Environmental Enhancement Grant program, Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday. This year, the program is awarding nearly $3 million to 27 grantees across the state.
10 years in, here's a look at the status of Arch Grants recipients

This story is part of a series looking at the impact of St. Louis' Arch Grants startup investment program after 10 years. For more, go here. Since its first startup competition in 2012, Arch Grants has funded 207 companies with $50,000 grants, including a record-high 34 companies in its 2021 class. Of those firms, 165 are still in business or have been acquired, with 87% of those active companies having operations in St. Louis.
Three winners share seed money for entrepreneurial ideas

SHERIDAN — Three finalists came out as winners of seed money through IMPACT 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Wednesday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center: Brit Schmit Jumpsuits and Rompers, RJ Bungert’s Outter Limits lunchboxes and Austin Ledingham and Andrew Leland’s SonaPure hearing protection system. The three entrepreneur groups...
NC State Grange grants $125K to Whippoorwill

FERGUSON — Whippoorwill Academy and Village, a nonprofit organization located in Ferguson, recently received a grant of $125,000 from the NC State Grange for its Edith’s Barn Project. The late Edith Ferguson Carter with the help of her husband, the late Hill Carter were lifelong members of the Grange. Together,...
