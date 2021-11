Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults, has released its third-quarter 2021 financial report; the company also reported on operational highlights. The report noted that VVOS Q3 revenue increase more than 38% year over year, reaching $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $12.5 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, as compared to $3.3 million and $9.8 million for the three and nine months for the same period last year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO