Google launched its new remote app for Android TV a couple of months ago, nearly a year after launching its first Chromecast with an actual interface to browse. Anyone who's ever lost their remote can tell you a virtual control panel can be a lifesaver, but accessing it from the TV app on your phone can be a hassle. With its latest update to Home, you can finally control your Chromecast or Nvidia Shield without the need for an extra app.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO