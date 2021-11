Everyone loves a mock draft and with the Eagles potentially having three first-round picks this season, mock draft are going to be even more fun this year!. So what will happen in the 2022 NFL Draft? ESPN new draft analyst Jordan Reid released his very first mock draft released on Wednesday, tried to predict different teams’ 2022 selections, which is complicated by the fact that its not even Thanksgiving yet, but also by the fact that there are still more college games to be played.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO