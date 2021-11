The government has warned that the climate crisis is exacerbating flood risks across the country, and is urging people to prepare for possible flooding ahead of what may be a particularly wet winter.The Met Office has warned there is an “above average” likelihood of the coming winter being wetter than normal over December, January and February.The Environment Agency said a new analysis of attitudes to flood risk revealed two-thirds of people in flood-risk areas don’t believe it will happen to them.The agency said their research also suggests 30 per cent of people in these areas have not taken any action...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO