Police: Fatal crash at I-40 and Unser Blvd. appears to be pedestrian error

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian has died following a crash at Unser Blvd. and I-40 early Tuesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 5:40 a.m., officers were flagged down by a passerby in the area of Unser and I-40 eastbound regarding a crash involving a pedestrian.

Authorities say an investigation has revealed that a white Dodge truck was traveling from northbound Unser onto eastbound I-40 and had just entered the on-ramp. Police state that while the truck was exiting Unser, a pedestrian wearing dark clothing crossed the roadway.

The driver reportedly saw an “object” crossing the road and tried to miss it but ended up striking it with the passenger side of the truck. APD reports that the driver stopped and realized it was a person who had been struck, called 911.

The pedestrian was determined to be dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing, however, at this time police say it doesn’t appear that alcohol or speed were contributing factors in the crash.

Police report the incident appears to be the result of pedestrian error and at this time, no charges are pending. The victim’s identity is unknown.

The exit ramp from I-40 eastbound to Unser Blvd. early was closed during an investigation of the fatal crash and has since reopened.

