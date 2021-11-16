Tenax Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $152.2 million. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts...
Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
