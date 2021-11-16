ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

This Company Is Trying To Disrupt a $480B Industry By Providing a Better Customer Experience

By Kim Griffin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P31k1_0cyCsL2I00

Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Most people can relate to having a bad experience at a retail pharmacy with long waits, out-of-stock medications, and poor customer service becoming all too common.

And for patients that want to talk directly with the pharmacist about their medication - good luck. Between manually counting out pills, giving Covid shots, and countless other job duties, most retail chain pharmacists don’t have enough hours in the day.

In the age of technology and on-demand services, one company is saying it’s time for the retail pharmacy industry to step up its game.

Meet NowRx - a chain of local pharmacies in California and Arizona that is using proprietary software and robotics inside their “micro-pharmacies” to make filling prescriptions more convenient and hassle-free.

The company holds a 5 star Yelp rating from customers at every single location as of this writing and is known for its no strings attached free same day delivery service.

Who Is NowRx?

In 2015, one of the founders, Cary Breese, noticed how inefficient it was to get a prescription and thought there had to be a better way of doing things. Together he and his Cofounder Sumeet Sheokand researched the retail pharmacy industry and enlisted the help of experts to make that dream a reality. 5 years later, NowRx has 8 pharmacies across multiple states delivering prescriptions to more than 35,000 customers.

The company says the process to get started is just like any other pharmacy. If you have a new prescription, the doctor can fax or e-prescribe directly to NowRx so it can fill the medication and deliver it. If you have an existing prescription and need a refill, the process is even easier. You can text the pharmacy or fill out an online form on their website in seconds. Once the company has received the prescription, a trained pharmacy technician reaches out to collect an insurance copay and set up a delivery. Finally, a HIPAA trained pharmacy employee delivers the medication in hours for no additional charge.

So how does the company make money if they don’t charge for delivery?

Like every pharmacy, NowRx makes money through insurance reimbursement, patient copays, or “cash pay” on the medications it dispenses. However, the company’s proprietary tech and less expensive “micro-pharmacies” allow it to operate with significantly lower overhead compared to traditional pharmacies.

This may sound similar to mail order pharmacies, but there is a key difference. NowRx has local brick-and-mortar pharmacies that any patient can call or visit if they have questions for a pharmacist, which means NowRx is able to maintain a level of personalized service that mail pharmacies lack.

The company says it likes to think of itself as offering the convenience of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) mixed with the personal service of a local independent pharmacy.

Rebuilding an Outdated Industry?

Retail pharmacy is a massive industry in the United States with some of the larger names such as CVS Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE: CVS) or Walgreens Co. (NASDAQ: WBA) dominating the landscape.

However, despite their dominance, the pandemic changed the expectations of many Americans for how they fill prescriptions as well as the level of service they expect from their pharmacy.

While the company is still relatively young, if NowRx’s hybrid approach of local tech-enabled “micro-pharmacies” and free same day delivery are able to deliver on the promise of a better pharmacy, the company could be the new model for how retail pharmacies operate moving forward. Only time will tell.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

JetWaze Says it is Transforming the Private Travel Experience, Keeping it Classy and Reasonable

The travel industry has recently experienced the worst setback with the onset of the pandemic. With travel restrictions being imposed, prioritizing health over business and vacations, no wonder travel is no longer the same as it was a couple of years ago. As the pandemic’s peak shows a downward curve, rules have now been relaxed for the travel industry. However, people are taking every possible measure to ensure their health and safety. This shift in demand has positively impacted the private jet charter industries. People now prefer private travel to avoid touchpoints at airports. JetWaze is one such private jet charter company that is not limiting private travel to the elite. The company is making every effort to keep it affordable yet classy for its clients.
TRAVEL
Benzinga

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Partners With Adobe

The largest decentralized NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has partnered with multinational software company Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE). What Happened: In a Nov. 20 update, OpenSea revealed it had integrated Adobe in order to make “digital provenance easier to track.”. The new feature dubbed “Content Credentials” will give OpenSea users the ability to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Co-Founder of Innovative Cannabis Company Trying to Move Industry Forward

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. As a still budding industry, cannabis is looking for thought leaders to innovate and chart a course. With big names like Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) dominating headlines, new disruptors are looking to shake things up.
INDUSTRY
Forbes

Personalized Returns Are The Future Of The Post-Purchase Customer Experience

Founder/CEO of Narvar. Amit has decades of experience across supply chain, information technology and business analytics. We are in the middle of an e-commerce boom that is far from busting: Holiday e-commerce sales are expected to hit between $210 billion and $218 billion, growing by as much as 15% over 2020's record numbers. For retailers, the staggering growth of e-commerce has come with its share of challenges, including massive increases in returns, which more than doubled in 2020 and cost the industry $428 billion.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
insurancebusinessmag.com

Breaking down siloes to improve the insurance customer experience

EIS, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, recently announced a growth investment of more than $100 million from TPG, a global alternative asset firm focused on flexible capital solutions for the technology industry. The investment will help the cloud-native multiline insurtech platform to accelerate product development and continue...
ECONOMY
The Drum

How to use data to improve customer experience

Data can be an effective tool for tracking consumer behavior and improving customer experiences. The pandemic led brands to rethink their strategies after physical retail stores were closed and shoppers had to move online to make purchases. Thankfully, the benefit of this was that retailers could get a sense of how users were behaving online; including how long they would spend on an individual page, whether they put items in their basket, and whether they had been directed to the page through targeted advertising.
RETAIL
CIO

A Customer Intelligence Platform on AWS for a Superior Customer Experience

Customer experience has become a strategic priority on the CEO’s agenda. Enterprises now consider customer delight to be a differentiator in the marketplace. Sentient technology is critical to serve customers better and be responsive to their needs. Enterprises must continuously learn, evolve, and develop a mechanism of interaction among agents, employees, and other constituents in this journey. At the same time, systems need to sense and respond to patterns and personas for enhanced interactions leading to a superior customer experience.
TECHNOLOGY
ourtribune.com

Houston Airports unveils customer experience brand promise

With a number of ongoing expansions, upgrades and modernizations, Houston Airports takes great pride in meeting and exceeding customer expectations. According to Chief Terminal Management Officer Liliana Rambo, it’s as simple as “being a good host with guests coming over” — with an estimated 44 million “guests” expected by the end of 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Service#Customer Experience#Nowrx
Fast Casual

Corner Bakery invests in customer experience upgrade

Corner Bakery Cafe, a 200-unit chain, is upping its customer service game by partnering with Kansas City-based Service Management Group to integrate digital feedback data from Olo with guest feedback data for a more comprehensive and actionable view of the customer experience. "Our partnership with SMG is helping us get...
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

4 ways to improve customer experience with video content

As a small business owner, you understand very well that every little thing you can do for your customers could mean a big payoff in loyalty. Customer experience, known as CX, describes how customers experience your business. This accumulation of every interaction between you and your customers, whether live, online, on social media, by mail, or through email, is top of mind for everybody.
SMALL BUSINESS
CMSWire

Celebrating the First Customer Experience Leader of the Year

Improving the customer experience has never been more crucial. Amidst the turmoil and uncertainty of the past two years, CX experts have taken it upon themselves to keep their eye on maintaining a positive customer experience and improving those experiences whenever possible. To recognize those who champion customer experience, CMSWire,...
MARKETING
suasnews.com

Singaporean company Heron Technology joins DLE to share its experience in the AAM industry

Singapore- Heron-Technology Pte Ltd is joining Drone Logistics Ecosystem to provide its expertise in lower airspace management solutions to current and upcoming members of DLE. By joining DLE the company is expanding its global reach in the drone delivery industry via collaboration and joint product development with other members. Heron Technology specialises in the provision of consultancy services to support the establishment of UAS traffic management systems, and the delivery of airspace infrastructure services through its AirBridgeTM platform. The aim of DLE is to work on standardization of the drone delivery technologies by adapting innovative solutions such as renewable energy generation and efficient storage, delivery systems, vertiport universal charging stations, safety, and reliability etc.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
chiefexecutive.net

For Better Retention, Try Segmenting Employees

A very good friend of mine runs a dental-health business. For the past 20 months she has endured a whipsaw running a business in the Covid-19 era. Her once flourishing venture plummeted early in the Covid pandemic. Then, when business rebounded, she had trouble bringing employees back. Some were not ready to return to the workforce or the workplace. Many more had simply moved on to other jobs or entirely new careers.
ECONOMY
thecustomer.net

How Customer Experience Will Transform in the Coming Years

Customer Experience (CX) has been changing and adapting year after year, but the early 2020 up to today changed the landscape of how customers interact with companies. The pandemic changed the way experts look at CX and they had to do it abruptly to keep their business afloat and to continue giving the same quality service to their customers.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Deliver a Frictionless Customer Experience with DocuSign Notary

Notarized agreements are essential to completing key banking transactions. With customer trust and security at stake, notarizations are essential to safeguard the authenticity and integrity of important documents, but the process is often tedious and time-consuming. Close to 70% of notarizations in the financial services sector have historically been completed on paper and in-person. This causes delays, increases the risk of noncompliance and results in a poor experience for customers.
ECONOMY
CIO

How to Build Better Experiences

When the pandemic hit, the digital transformation of global businesses that was supposed to occur over five to ten years happened almost immediately, and it also significantly accelerated the transition to a new “Experience Economy” that was already underway. The Experience Economy is a post service-centric era known for the control it gives consumers, in which how people feel about their engagements with brands, and even with their own teams, is increasingly important. In the past, businesses created a product or service through innovation and expected customers to adapt to the “latest and greatest.” In the Experience Economy, the wants and needs of customers and employees must be the starting point for how we collaborate.
ECONOMY
Forbes

The Growth Of Customer Experience And What’s Next For The Industry

Alon Ghelber is CMO at Revuze, an AI StartUp analyzing customer reviews & delivering product insights to optimize decision-making. If you are still one of those people who think that customer experience is just a trendy catchphrase that refers to customer service, you’re in for a surprise: not just because customer experience and customer service are two different things, but also because the former, known as “CX,” is currently enjoying a period of massive growth.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Digital Banking Customer Experience Trends Humanize the Industry

Many customers are used to seeing the banking industry as soulless, focused only on making a profit. However, inspired by new technological opportunities, financial companies have made significant progress towards meeting their clients, carefully studying their needs and introducing innovative ways to meet them. There is still a lot of work ahead. However, there are already significant shifts in the humanization of the industry based on trends in the digital banking customer experience.
TECHNOLOGY
telecompetitor.com

The First Step in Your Customer Experience Journey: Mapping the Customer Journey

Businesses of all types and sizes are embracing the customer experience, commonly referred to as CX. It is gaining traction in the broadband industry, as service providers look to build long term value with customers and meet increasing competitive challenges. A successful CX program can turn traditional customers into raving...
ECONOMY
The Independent

How to grow sales with better product experiences

Syndigo is a Business Reporter client. In today’s ever-changing product landscape, it is important to understand the nuances of a quality product content programme. The rise in online shopping has been significant – there has been a decade worth of growth in less than a year – and shoppers aren’t going back to their old behaviours.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy