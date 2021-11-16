ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 7 days ago
  • Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) stock rose 48.27% to $12.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.8 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock moved upwards by 11.81% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares increased by 8.82% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) shares moved upwards by 8.15% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.1 million.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock rose 7.69% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.4 million.
  • Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares moved upwards by 7.43% to $44.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock fell 32.39% to $10.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $322.8 million.
  • Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) shares decreased by 29.21% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $365.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares fell 28.88% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $90.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock fell 23.37% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares fell 16.59% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock declined by 10.53% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

