Hermosa Foot Locker hit by smash-and-grab burglars, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 7 days ago

A group of people burglarized a Foot Locker store in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

The smash-and-grab burglary took place in the 4000-block of West North Avenue at about 2:57 a.m. Police said three male suspects and female suspect got out of a black Jeep and broke out the windows of the store.

The suspects then gained entry to the store and fled with an unknown amount of clothing and shoes, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

