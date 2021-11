For a while, it looked as if nothing could stop this Cowboys offense. Even in their one loss to the Buccaneers, the offense executed at a high level despite having a nonexistent running game. But since the bye week, Dallas has had an up-and-down go of things offensively. It was to be expected in Minnesota, since Dak Prescott didn’t play, but they still haven’t found their rhythm again since then.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO