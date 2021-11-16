ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone, The Weeknd have a bloody shootout in 'One Right Now' video

By Wade Sheridan
 7 days ago
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone and The Weeknd are trying to shoot each other down in their new music video for collaborative single "One Right Now."

The Weeknd channels John Wick and clears a stairway full of armed guards in violent fashion in the clip released on Monday.

Malone is wearing a white suit and grabs his own gun in order to hunt down The Weeknd.

Malone and The Weeknd finally meet with the video ending with a bullet going through both of their heads.

"One Right Now" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal, Soundcloud and Deezer.

Malone last released the album Hollywood's Bleeding in September 2019. The Weeknd last released the album After Hours in March 2020.

The Weeknd recently appeared in Rosalía's new music video for "La Fama."

