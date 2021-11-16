ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

French skier Théaux crashes in training, will miss Olympics

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

Three-time Olympian Adrien Théaux underwent surgery after he crashed in training in the United States and will miss the Olympic season, the French ski federation said on Tuesday.

Théaux fractured his left elbow and his right tibia and ankle in a super-G practice run at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

The 37-year-old racer had surgery in Vail on Monday evening and will soon return to France , the team said.

Théaux is a three-time race winner on the World Cup circuit who took bronze in super-G at the 2015 world championships held at Vail-Beaver Creek.

He competed at each Winter Games from 2010 to 2018 with a best result of 11th in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics .

The French men's alpine speed team already lost Brice Roger for the Beijing Olympics because of a knee injury last month.

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

