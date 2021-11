IDAHO FALLS – The city has had an email system via their website for more than five years, as well as live streaming of City Council meetings and a separate texting system, but the capabilities of the texting system were limited and disconnected. The new system, called Civic Ready, provides more of a “one-stop-shop” and allows the city to interface seamlessly with other communication platforms, including the city’s social media pages and website.

