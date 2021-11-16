Centric Bank’s New Community Engagement Specialist to Help Bank Connect with Underserved Communities

Sheila Perez-Smith. Image via Centric Bank.

Centric Bank, which has both a financial center and loan production office in Devon, recently named Sheila Perez-Smith the Community Engagement Specialist in the Harrisburg market.

Perez-Smith is responsible for helping the bank connect with under-banked communities, focusing on low- to moderate-income segments and diverse cultures. She will provide professional, individualized service to customers applying for a mortgage, including conventional loans, and various state and federal borrowing programs.

Perez-Smith has eight years of experience building community relationships and engagement through her work with Milton Hershey School and United Way of the Capital Region. She serves as State Co-Chair of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly and Chairwoman of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Cumberland County, an organization focused on engaging the Latino and Hispanic communities in the voting process.

Perez-Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Messiah University.

Learn more about Centric Bank .