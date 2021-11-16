ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Contracts awarded for makeovers to North Carolina roads

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago

CARTHAGE, N.C. — Several highways and secondary roads in a portion of North Carolina are set to get makeovers, the N.C. Department of Transportation Highway says. A...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Four homes destroyed in fire on North Carolina island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — Three condominiums and one home were destroyed in a weekend fire on a North Carolina island, officials said. A news release from the Village of Bald Head Island said public safety personnel were dispatched at around 8 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire. Strong winds helped spread the fire to adjacent homes and threatened the surrounding area, the news release said.
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina lawmaker Ben Clark launches congressional bid

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state Sen. Ben Clark on Monday announced his run for U.S. House in the state's 4th Congressional District. He is looking to secure the Democratic nomination in a district outside of Raleigh that is expected to be one of the most competitive races in the state.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Government
City
Carthage, NC
WRAL News

Accidental sprinkler activation forces over 400 students out of NC State dorms

Raleigh, N.C. — Flooding in Metcalf Residence Hall at North Carolina State University is forcing hundreds of students out of their dorms Monday night. A representative with NC State said the flooding started after a sprinkler was accidentally activated by a student on the 11th floor. The student who accidentally activated the sprinkler was injured.
COLLEGES
WRAL News

Sheriff: Four people wounded at North Carolina turkey shoot

ROBBINS, N.C. — Four people, two of them children, were wounded when a gun went off after it fell to the ground at a turkey shoot in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said. The Moore County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday that a loaded shotgun which had been placed on a ledge fell to the ground. The shotgun went off and several people were struck by shotgun pellets, the news release said.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division 8#U S Highway 1
WRAL News

Gov. Cooper signs HB 91, NCHSAA must reach agreement with State Board of Education

Raleigh, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 91 on Tuesday, a bill that will require changes to the way high school sports are administered in North Carolina. Beginning next school year, any non-profit organization administering high school athletics for public schools in North Carolina must sign a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education and meet all criteria required by the board. That would include the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cabinet manufacturer to add hundreds of jobs in Kinston

KINSTON – Hundreds of manufacturing jobs paying an average minimum wage of some $45,000 are headed to Kinston. MasterBrand Cabinets is going to invest some $13.75 million to expand its current operations in the Lenoir County city. Some 464 jobs are planned. The N.C. Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Gardner: Why so few Christmas trees?

Holiday decorations are going up, and people are getting into the spirit of the holiday. Some families head to the mountains during the weekend after Thanksgiving to choose and cut one of our beautiful NC Fraser firs. We started this tradition with my family when my daughter was a toddler. Each year we travel to the same Christmas tree farm in Virginia.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Missing North Carolina man found dead; woman charged

SHELBY, N.C. — A North Carolina man reported missing more than two weeks ago has been found dead, and the woman he lived with is charged in his death, police said. Kings Mountain police reported finding Keith Adams, 60, on Thursday off a road in Cleveland County. On Friday, police charged Darlene Black, 63 with first-degree murder in Adams’ death, the Gaston Gazette reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy