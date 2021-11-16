ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany: Islamic extremist motive possible in train attack

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — German prosecutors say they are no longer ruling out an Islamic extremist motive in a knife attack on a train earlier this month that left four people wounded. Prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday that Islamic...

www.wral.com

