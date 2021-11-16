Man killed in afternoon stabbing in Flint
FLINT, MI -- A man was killed in a stabbing in Flint Monday afternoon, according to police. Flint police responded just after 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, to a stabbing in the 2100 block...www.mlive.com
FLINT, MI -- A man was killed in a stabbing in Flint Monday afternoon, according to police. Flint police responded just after 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, to a stabbing in the 2100 block...www.mlive.com
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 8