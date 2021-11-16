Man killed in afternoon stabbing in Flint

JACKSON, MI – A man who pleaded no contest to drunken driving causing a fatal crash is set to be sentenced in 2022. Xaviar Powell, 21, of Jackson, is to be sentenced on one count of operating under the influence causing death Jan. 14, 2022, before Jackson Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson. Powell pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to the charge on Nov. 19, according to court records.

