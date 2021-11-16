ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Man killed in afternoon stabbing in Flint

By Winter Keefer
MLive
MLive
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLINT, MI -- A man was killed in a stabbing in Flint Monday afternoon, according to police. Flint police responded just after 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, to a stabbing in the 2100 block...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 8

 

MLive

Man critically injured in shooting at Kalamazoo County apartment complex

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man was critically injured in a shooting at a Kalamazoo-area apartment complex Sunday morning. The man was shot around 1:14 a.m. on Nov. 21, in the 1300 block of Concord Place Drive, within the Concord Place Apartment complex, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said. The apartment complex is located near the intersection of Drake Road and KL Avenue, in Oshtemo Township.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man dies after vehicle goes off road, hits tree in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, MI - A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after his vehicle hit a tree in Gratiot County. Deputies with the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office were sent out at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 to North Warner Rd between West Tyler Road and West Harrison Road in Sumner Township for a single vehicle crash.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

