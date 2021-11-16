ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia resumes flights with more countries amid COVID surge

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Tuesday that it will resume allowing air travel to Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Costa Rica and Mongolia starting Dec. 1. The government coronavirus task force said Russia will also lift the remaining restrictions on flights to Cuba, Mexico and Qatar, and increase the number of...

hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
abc17news.com

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
AFP

Americans urged not to travel to Germany, Denmark over Covid

The State Department urged Americans Monday not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to surging Covid-19 cases in Europe. The department issued Level 4 travel advisories -- the highest level -- for both countries, "indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country."
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Fifth COVID-19 surge tests European countries

As more European countries battle new COVID-19 surges, health officials are debating whether to reimpose strong restrictions, including in the Netherlands, where advisors have recommended a new 2-week lockdown. Some nations eye modified lockdowns. The pandemic challenge for different countries is a diverse mix, with many in the eastern region,...
Washington Post

As coronavirus cases surge, more European countries consider lockdowns

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, a development fueled by slowing vaccination rates, spreading misinformation and loosened restrictions. With cases and deaths surging across the continent, countries are considering new lockdowns — and debating whether vaccines alone are sufficient to curb the coronavirus spread. Close...
celebrityaccess.com

The Netherlands Re-Enters Lockdown Amid Record-Breaking COVID-19 Surge

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — Residents, and business owners in the Netherlands are facing the prospect of renewed lockdowns amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe. In a televised address, the nation’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that restrictions will be revived for at least three weeks. “Tonight, we...
