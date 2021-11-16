ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany: Islamic extremist motive possible in train attack

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they are no longer ruling out an Islamic extremist motive in a knife attack on a train earlier this month that left four people wounded. Prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday that...

abc17news.com

Extremist attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 20

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s security minister says an attack by jihadis on a gendarme post in northern Burkina Faso has killed at least 19 officers and one civilian. Minister of Security Maxime Kone said on state television Sunday’s attack took place in Inata town in Soum province, near Burkina Faso’s border with Mali. Kone told The Associated Press via text message that the death toll was “provisional” and likely to rise. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents across the conflict-riddled nation, which has been overrun by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State for more than five years. Violence by the groups has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million people.
persecution.org

Christian Man in Indonesia Attacked by Islamic Radicals

11/18/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – An attack on a Christian man in Indonesia took place at the end of October, but only surfaced in recent days. The man is a member of the Protestant Huria Batak Church (HKBP) in Amansari, in the district of Karawang, East Java, Indonesia. The...
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
