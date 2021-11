1. It was Dennis Schroder’s night on the offensive end of the floor, as the Boston Celtics went overtime once again, and beat the Milwaukee Bucks to get to .500 on the season. Schroder opened the game with 14 points in the first quarter, but he saved his best for last. Schroder scored 11 points in the fourth, and then added eight more point in the overtime period. All told, half of his 38 points came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO