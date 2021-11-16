Penn State Great Valley to Host Lecture by Biographer of Abolitionist William Still

Image via Penn State Great Valley.

William C. Kashatus will discuss his new book, William Still: The Underground Railroad and the Angel at Philadelphia, on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 PM at Penn State Great Valley’s Conference Center Building.

Based in Philadelphia, Still, a free-born African-American, built a reputation as a courageous leader, writer, philanthropist, and guide for fugitive slaves. Still coordinated the Eastern Line of the Underground Railroad and was a pillar of the entire organization. Kashatus will discuss the operation of the Underground Railroad, Still’s role as the primary agent of that secret route to freedom, and Still’s multivariate analysis of the 995 fugitives he assisted to freedom and how those findings challenge the historiography of the Underground Railroad in significant ways.

Kashatus earned his bachelor’s degree from Earlham College, his master’s in history at Brown University, and a doctorate in history education at the University of Pennsylvania. He currently teaches history at Luzerne County Community College and has also taught at Penn’s Graduate School of Education and in the History Department of West Chester University.

Kashatus is the author of more than two dozen books and has appeared on local and national television and radio stations.