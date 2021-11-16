ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Penn State Great Valley to Host Lecture by Biographer of Abolitionist William Still

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9n3A_0cyCq0ei00
Image via Penn State Great Valley.

William C. Kashatus will discuss his new book, William Still: The Underground Railroad and the Angel at Philadelphia, on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 PM at Penn State Great Valley’s Conference Center Building.

Based in Philadelphia, Still, a free-born African-American, built a reputation as a courageous leader, writer, philanthropist, and guide for fugitive slaves. Still coordinated the Eastern Line of the Underground Railroad and was a pillar of the entire organization. Kashatus will discuss the operation of the Underground Railroad, Still’s role as the primary agent of that secret route to freedom, and Still’s multivariate analysis of the 995 fugitives he assisted to freedom and how those findings challenge the historiography of the Underground Railroad in significant ways.

Kashatus earned his bachelor’s degree from Earlham College, his master’s in history at Brown University, and a doctorate in history education at the University of Pennsylvania. He currently teaches history at Luzerne County Community College and has also taught at Penn’s Graduate School of Education and in the History Department of West Chester University.

Kashatus is the author of more than two dozen books and has appeared on local and national television and radio stations.

The event is free to attend, but advance registration is required.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Three Signs of Recent Pa. College Grads: Framed Diplomas, Ready Resumes, Mountainous Student Debt

The Class of 2020 at Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities carried the third-highest level of student debt nationwide, according to the recently released 16th annual report by The Institute for College Access & Success (TICAS). Patty Tascarella peered into that financial hole for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The TICAS report provides...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Luzerne, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
VISTA.Today

American Community Journals Enters Eighth Year of Delivering Impactful Stories, Helping Affiliate Partners Grow Their Business

American Community Journals — the parent company of VISTA Today, MONTCO Today, DELCO TOday, and BUCKSCO Today — is entering its eighth year of growing its affiliate partners’ businesses, strengthening the fabric of the counties it serves, and uniting people in a celebration of community, relationships, and life. VISTA Today...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy