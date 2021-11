One person died after a rear-end crash on city’s West Side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident on the city’s West Side on Monday morning.

As per the initial information, the rear-end crash took place at the intersection of Saunders St. and Zarzamora St. at about 11 a.m.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

One person died after a rear-end crash on city’s West Side

November 16, 2021