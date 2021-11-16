ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Names New Executive Director

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxUlL_0cyCpvTj00
Jess Rigo.Image via the YMCA of Greater Brandywine.

Jess Rigo has joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine team as the executive director of the Brandywine YMCA in Coatesville.

Rigo is a YMCA veteran who has served in numerous leadership roles across several associations. Prior to her work at the YMCA, Rigo worked for 15 years in the mental health field with an emphasis on a healthy mind, body, and spirit.

Returning to Coatesville and the Brandywine YMCA, where she first began her career, Rigo is looking forward to expanding the YMCA’s impactful work in her community. 

“My ultimate goal has been to return to the Brandywine Y, which I’ve always considered my home branch,” Rigo said. “I’m looking forward to working with our staff, members, and community partners to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels comfortable to pursue a healthier life mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

As executive director, she will put her wealth of experience into action to support and grow programming, as well as share her passion for diversity and inclusion with the community.

The Brandywine YMCA currently offers a wide variety of programming, including a childcare and early learning center, summer camps, swimming lessons, tennis, pickleball, and an array of in-person and virtual group exercise classes.

Learn more about the YMCA of Greater Brandywine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

CCEDC Reveals County’s Top Milestones of Past Year

The Chester County Economic Development Council is releasing its top milestones for fiscal year 2020-2021, after the global pandemic stretched into a second year. CCEDC showcased the end-of-year milestones at its 11th Annual Stakeholders’ Breakfast held at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern, PA on Friday, November 19, 2021. More than 150 local business and community leaders attended, including partners, investors and volunteers spanning every major county industry.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

American Community Journals Enters Eighth Year of Delivering Impactful Stories, Helping Affiliate Partners Grow Their Business

American Community Journals — the parent company of VISTA Today, MONTCO Today, DELCO TOday, and BUCKSCO Today — is entering its eighth year of growing its affiliate partners’ businesses, strengthening the fabric of the counties it serves, and uniting people in a celebration of community, relationships, and life. VISTA Today...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Coatesville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Coatesville, PA
VISTA.Today

It’s That Giving & Receiving Time of Year, Even on LinkedIn

Giving and receiving, in some form, are daily occurrences. Giving season, which typically starts in November and goes to December, is a little different. Giving season is especially important for 501(c)3 nonprofits. Some organizations only do one yearly fundraising appeal for #GivingTuesday. What’s #GivingTuesday? It’s a global movement for generosity...
CHARITIES
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy