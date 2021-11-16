YMCA of Greater Brandywine Names New Executive Director

Jess Rigo. Image via the YMCA of Greater Brandywine.

Jess Rigo has joined the YMCA of Greater Brandywine team as the executive director of the Brandywine YMCA in Coatesville.

Rigo is a YMCA veteran who has served in numerous leadership roles across several associations. Prior to her work at the YMCA, Rigo worked for 15 years in the mental health field with an emphasis on a healthy mind, body, and spirit.

Returning to Coatesville and the Brandywine YMCA, where she first began her career, Rigo is looking forward to expanding the YMCA’s impactful work in her community.

“My ultimate goal has been to return to the Brandywine Y, which I’ve always considered my home branch,” Rigo said. “I’m looking forward to working with our staff, members, and community partners to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels comfortable to pursue a healthier life mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

As executive director, she will put her wealth of experience into action to support and grow programming, as well as share her passion for diversity and inclusion with the community.

The Brandywine YMCA currently offers a wide variety of programming, including a childcare and early learning center, summer camps, swimming lessons, tennis, pickleball, and an array of in-person and virtual group exercise classes.