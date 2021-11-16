ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin promises no more pandemic-related shutdowns for Virginia

By Drew Hansen
 7 days ago
State researchers have suggested a 30% chance of...

Washington Business Journal

The Center for Innovative Technology has a new name. Here’s how it aims to impact Virginia's innovation ecosystem

The Center for Innovative Technology is now known as the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. But it’s more than just a name change. The rebranding is seen as a vital step in helping to propel Virginia forward as a nationwide leader in innovation, startups and technology, said Bob Stolle, president and CEO of Herndon-based VIPC.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Business Journal

My Story: Bahram Nasehi

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.
AFGHANISTAN
Washington Business Journal

Viewpoint: Restaurants’ survival leans on Congress upping federal fund

We often hear that New York is America’s “great melting pot” with such a diverse population and so many different cultures brought together. But I’ve always thought there’s a lot of that in D.C. as well. As an immigrant originally from Japan, I have a unique perspective on our city. There is so much that makes Washington special, and it became my dream to add to it by bringing the food of my childhood to my new home.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Business Journal

Jim McKeever, whose development consulting firm played a huge role in N. Va.'s growth, dies at 75

Jim McKeever, whose development consulting firm has played an instrumental role in Northern Virginia’s explosive growth over the last four decades, died Oct. 30. He was 75. The news was announced Thursday by the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra — McKeever had served as the organization’s chairman since 2016. A cause of death was not immediately available.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Business Journal

Amazon wants to turn Loudoun site into last-mile delivery station

Amazon.com Inc. wants to turn an Ashburn site into a new last-mile delivery center, according to documents the company submitted to Loudoun County. The distribution facility is proposed for a 52.34-acre site that sits on the southwest corner of Route 7 and Ashburn Village Boulevard. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) leases the vacant property from Bethesda-based B.F. Saul Real Estate Investment Trust, according to the documents.
BUSINESS
Washington Business Journal

Montgomery County pitches a major annual investment in its green bank. It could mean millions for building energy upgrades.

Lawmakers could soon devote roughly $20 million annually to the loan program, majorly expanding its capacity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington Business Journal

New Columbia Solar Adds Industry Giant, Tony Clifford, to Board of Directors

Top solar industry executive Tony Clifford has joined New Columbia Solar’s Board of Directors. Recently ranked as an honoree of the Washington Business Journal Fastest Growing companies, New Columbia Solar has rapidly developed from a three-person, newly formed startup in 2016 to the largest commercial solar developer in Washington, DC. Mr. Clifford, a national leader in commercial solar, has joined the Board to help guide the company as it continues to scale. While Mr. Clifford was most recently the CEO of Solar Power World’s #6 top-ranked U.S. solar commercial company Standard Solar Inc., he started his career at one of the world’s first solar companies to specialize in terrestrial photovoltaics called Solarex Corporation. BP later acquired Solarex Corporation, and since working there, Mr. Clifford served as CEO and CFO to several other high growth technology companies that were later acquired by major corporations. He served as an elected board member and executive committee member of SEIA, the national Solar Energy Industries Association, and the president of the regional chapter of SEIA, MDV-SEIA. Mr. Clifford can apply his robust knowledge of project development, new market development, and high-level business strategy to assist New Columbia Solar in their next chapter of growth. “While maintaining a concerted effort inside the Beltway to even the playing field for solar in terms of policy and governmental relations, it’s truly a passion of mine to catalyze growth for promising solar companies like New Columbia Solar,” said Tony Clifford. “I’m advising the company through political, financial and other barriers while trying to help take those barriers down.” “While it’s a challenge to achieve such a growth rate as a startup, it’s even more difficult to sustain it,” says Mike Healy, CEO of New Columbia Solar. “One of the greatest pieces of advice I could give to aspiring entrepreneurs is to recruit the top talent in the industry; those who could help you meet new challenges as you scale and help you to continue to advance as a company, because they have already been there before. We are excited to have Tony Clifford, not only because he’s been there before, but because he helped to write the playbook for success in the solar industry. We couldn’t be more proud to have him on our Board.” Mr. Clifford is the author of a DOE report entitled Tax-Advantaged Investments in Renewable Energy Projects; and received a “Special Achievement Award for Technology Demonstration” from the U.S. Secretary of Energy. He was awarded the 2011 Industry Leader Award by the Maryland Clean Energy Center (MCEC), for his contributions to the advancement of solar and other clean energy resources in the state. Mr. Clifford earned his MBA at University of Virginia’s Darden School and his undergraduate degree at Penn State University.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Business Journal

Forrester Construction placed in hands of receiver amid contentious legal battle

Forrester Construction and its owners have been at odds over the Rockville company's future, according to lawsuits filed this year.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Washington Business Journal

Local hydroponic greenhouse Greenswell Growers begins production of baby leaf greens

Leafy greens production is ramping up at local hydroponic greenhouse Greenswell Growers. Operations were already underway during its grand opening ceremony last Friday. The 77,000 square-foot Goochland County-based facility was a $17 million investment with assistance from Gov. Ralph Northam's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. The Virginia Department of Agriculture worked with the county to secure the project for the Commonwealth.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Business Journal

Tenleytown, long closer to a sleepy suburb than dense urban neighborhood, has a lot in the works

Tenleytown enjoys a fairly quiet reputation among D.C. neighborhoods, but the neighborhood has quite a bit going on right now. Going back to the days of John Tennally, whose Tennally's Tavern at River Road and Wisconsin Avenue NW gave the neighborhood its moniker, Tenleytown has been one of D.C.'s quieter bedroom communities among some denser, busier neighborhoods along Metro's Red Line.
RETAIL
The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

