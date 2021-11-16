ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID-19 surge continues in Colorado: Rates and positivity are rising

By Dara Bitler
 7 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 positivity and incidence rates have risen over the last week in Colorado.

As of Monday, the state’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.85%, which is up from 9.49%. The highest positivity rate in the state over the past seven days is Custer County with 30% positivity.

COVID-19 rates were the same in 2020 as they are in 2021 for November in Colorado

From Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 37 counties saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity , 22 saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, two counties did not change from last week, and three counties administered fewer than 10 tests in the past week.

What should you do if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and you’re vaccinated?

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , the incidence rates are on the rise over the last seven days.

CDPHE 11/15/21

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days :

1-week positivity rate:

  • Adams: 12.6% (up from previous week)
  • Alamosa: 10.1% (up from previous week)
  • Arapahoe: 9.6% (up from previous week)
  • Archuleta: 17.9% (up from previous week)
  • Baca: 5.4% (down from previous week)
  • Bent: 4.3% (up from previous week)
  • Boulder: 6.3% (down from previous week)
  • Broomfield: 12% (up from previous week)
  • Chaffee: 5.3% (down from previous week)
  • Cheyenne: 7.4% (up from previous week)
  • Clear Creek: 8.6% (up from previous week)
  • Conejos: 11.5% (down from previous week)
  • Costilla: 15.4% (down from previous week)
  • Crowley: 10.9% (up from previous week)
  • Custer: 30% (up from previous week)
  • Delta: 10.7% (down from previous week)
  • Denver: 7.2% (up from previous week)
  • Dolores: 9.8% (up from previous week)
  • Douglas: 11.5% (down from previous week)
  • Eagle: 12.2% (down from previous week)
  • Elbert: 11.4% (down from previous week)
  • El Paso: 12.3% (up from previous week)
  • Fremont: 9.6% (down from previous week)
  • Garfield: 7.2% (down from previous week)
  • Gilpin: 14.5% (up from previous week)
  • Grand: 11.6% (up from previous week)
  • Gunnison: 8.2% (down from previous week)
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week
  • Huerfano: 6.4% (down from previous week)
  • Jackson: 3.2% (down from previous week)
  • Jefferson: 9.4% (up from previous week)
  • Kiowa: 2.2% (down from previous week)
  • Kit Carson: 2.9% (up from previous week)
  • Lake: 11.8% (up from previous week)
  • La Plata: 12.3% (up from previous week)
  • Larimer: 9.1% (same)
  • Las Animas: 6% (up from previous week)
  • Lincoln: 1.9% (down from previous week)
  • Logan: 5% (down from previous week)
  • Mesa: 10.4% (up from previous week)
  • Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week
  • Moffat: 10.2% (down from previous week)
  • Montezuma: 14% (up from previous week)
  • Montrose: 14.5% (up from previous week)
  • Morgan: 9.1% (up from previous week)
  • Otero: 7.8% (up from previous week)
  • Ouray: 9.9% (up from previous week)
  • Park: 15.4% (up from previous week)
  • Phillips: 13.5% (same)
  • Pitkin: 7.3% (up from previous week)
  • Prowers: 10.2% (down from previous week)
  • Pueblo: 11.1% (up from previous week)
  • Rio Blanco: 14% (up from previous week)
  • Rio Grande: 6.1% (down from previous week)
  • Routt: 11.3% (up from previous week)
  • Saguache: 5.3% (down from previous week)
  • San Juan: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week
  • San Miguel: 8.9% (up from previous week)
  • Sedgwick: 8.5% (up from previous week)
  • Summit: 13% (up from previous week)
  • Teller: 11.7% (up from previous week)
  • Washington: 13.2% (up from previous week)
  • Weld: 11.6% (down from previous week)
  • Yuma: 26.5% (up from previous week)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

FOX21 News thanks first responders in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Thanksgiving approaches, the FOX21 Morning News team is highlighting its thanks for the hard work put in by first responders in Colorado Springs. The past few year have been challenging, at best, for most in the medical field as well as for all the men and women in law enforcement, working […]
