ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation fears are boosting gold and the US dollar

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market is booming, and despite uncertainty about the economy, Wall Street is confident it can keep pressing ahead. But as inflation surges, there’s also an undercurrent of anxiety about what the future holds. Want evidence? Just look at the recent rise in gold and the US dollar....

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including India, the United Kingdom and China. The U.S. action is aimed at global energy markets, but also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Turkish lira plunges 10% after Erdogan defends rate cuts

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency has weakened by nearly 10% against the U.S. dollar, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted there would be no turning back from his unconventional policy of cutting interest rates despite high inflation. The lira plunged to a record low of 13.44 on Tuesday before making some gains. It was trading at 12.51 against the dollar in the late afternoon, down 9.9% from Monday’s close. The currency was trading at 14.08 against the euro. The lira has lost some 40% of its value since the start of the year. Contrary to traditional economic theory, Erdogan argues that steep interest rates cause inflation. Inflation is running at around 20%, eroding the public’s purchasing power.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Us Dollar#Future Us#Gold Prices#Jpmorgan#Tyson Foods#The Federal Reserve#Datatrek Research
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Nvidia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
China
abc17news.com

After 4 years as pawn in US-China game, Seattle man is home

BRUSSELS (AP) — Daniel Hsu is a U.S. citizen who spent four years trapped in China. Chinese authorities had blocked him from leaving, though he hadn’t committed any crime. Just before last week’s meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Hsu got word that he’d be allowed to go home. As Hsu flew back to Seattle, seven Chinese nationals convicted of crimes in the U.S. returned to China. U.S. officials emphasized that this was not a prisoner swap, but Beijing’s ability to make deals by effectively taking people like Hsu hostage has raised concerns that China will double down on the practice. For Hsu, it didn’t matter whether he was a bargaining chip. He told the AP he’s just happy to be home for Thanksgiving.
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

India Government Plans to Ban Most Private Cryptocurrencies

India and China are often close to war, but they apparently agree on at least one thing: Private cryptocurrencies are bad. The Indian government said Tuesday that in a new bill to be considered in the winter session of Parliament, it planned to forbid trading of most crypto. The winter legislative session begins this month.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. to announce oil release as soon as Tuesday -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources. The Biden administration has asked a wide range of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: Key Inflation Data, Biden Fed Nomination in Focus

US Dollar supported by hawkish Federal Reserve policy expectations. Core PCE data is in focus with all eyes on where US inflation is going. Fed Chair pick a source of near-term USD volatility, but unlikely to last. The US Dollar may remain on the offense in the week ahead as...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy