NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Son of a Saint Scholars is one of only three Student Tuition Organizations (STO) designated by the Louisiana Department of Education to help facilitate the state’s Tuition Donation Credit Program. As a STO, Son of a Saint Scholars collects and redirects taxpayer donations to provide scholarships to students that meet the program’s income requirements to attend tuition-based private and parochial schools throughout the state. The STO designation has resulted in great impact for Son of a Saint’s mentees along with many more underserved kids across New Orleans and beyond. To date, Son of a Saint Scholars has awarded more than $507,000 and supported nearly 90 students to attend tuition-based schools, and the numbers are still growing.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO